Ole Miss football rises to 9th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels are now ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) leapt over one-loss Oklahoma and is the second highest rated two-loss team in the country after No. 8 Baylor. The Sooners will play No. 7 Oklahoma State this week while the Bears face lowly Texas Tech in its season finale.

There is still a lot of football to be played - I’m not trying to get real crazy on this. With No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama playing each other in a SEC Championship Game, No. 2 Ohio St. and No. 5 Michigan playing this weekend, and Cincinnati facing top 25 Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship... nah, there’s still no way Ole Miss sneaks somehow into the top four, but wow, the margin of error for this season, so far, is about as tight as it has ever been.

The Rebels do own two top 25 wins in the latest batch of rankings - No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas. The Hogs displaced Miss. St. at the 25 spot despite a loss to Bama this past weekend though Arky did beat the Bulldogs by three earlier this season.

Ultimately, the rankings don’t mean anything outside of the top four, and Rebel fans should remember a time in the last decade where Ole Miss was one of those squads. It can all change in the matter of one or two weekends, and it undoubtedly will again this season.

The best news out of all of this is the Rebels have a little breathing room with the Aggies as the next highest ranked SEC squad and could still make a New Year’s Six bowl. Win the Egg Bowl and its very likely the Rebels are in the Sugar Bowl, though a loss in the Egg Bowl doesn’t necessarily eliminate them from that possibility either.

