NFL Rebs Week 10: Elijah Moore is having a breakout rookie season

This week in NFL Rebels was all Elijah Moore. The rookie was explosive and looked like himself again with over 100 yards this week and a touchdown to round it all out.
A.J. Brown has been unable to stay healthy lately, and now he is dealing with a chest injury suffered against the Houston Texans. Dawson Knox had a pretty good day with 80 yards, and he too is battling back after a hand injury.
It was an uneven week for our alumni in the pros, but make sure to check back every week for all your updates on the NFL Rebs.
ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:
- Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Elijah Moore has found his rhythm as a rookie, and all it has taken is a more competent quarterback (sorry Zach Wilson). The rookie had eight receptions for 141 yards, averaging 17.1. He tacked on another touchdown reception to round it all out in the loss to the Dolphins. The rust is off for Moore and things have quickly started clicking for him.
SCORE FROM FAR @E_MOORE03‼️ #NFLRebels— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 21, 2021
- DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: After being ejected last week against the Packers, Metcalf was able to settle down and pick up 31 yards on four receptions against the Cardinals. It’s been a couple of weeks without a touchdown for Metcalf, but I have a feeling he’ll make up for it in the upcoming games.
- A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: The Titans suffered a loss to the Houston Texans this week, and gave them only their second win of the season. Brown had five receptions for 48 yards before being forced out of the game with a chest injury. He has already had X-rays done, and while things are looking promising, he hasn’t been cleared for next week against the Patriots yet.
- Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Robert Nkemdiche was a monster again this week with 12 tackles in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
- Evan Engram, NY Giants: Engram had a boring game himself with only two receptions for 12 yards during MNF. The Tampa Buccaneers dominated the Giants, and he wasn't able to get the win this week.
- Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman held it down at guard again this week, but the Packers were unable to make it happen and fell to the Minnesota Vikings.
- Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson
- Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos. It was announced that he injured his ankle and will be missing a few weeks to heal it.
- Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: the starting TE for the Bills was back against the Colts on Sunday with an 80 yard game on six receptions. This was a weird game, as the Bills fell to the Colts, but Knox had a great game and that’s all that matters.
- Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago, but still has a chance to return this year.
- Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: Hilton recorded two tackles in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that will require surgery. Wasn’t lifted off of injured reserve last week, but things look promising for this week.
- Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers: backup safety found himself back in the lineup after a hand injury that kept him out a few weeks. Hartsfield had two tackles in the loss to the Washington Football Team.
- AJ Moore, Houston Texans: Moore had two tackles this week against the Titans.
- CJ Moore, Detroit Lions: Moore had one tackle in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.
- D.J Jones, San Francisco 49ers: starting defensive tackle recorded one tackle this week.
- Marquis Haynes, Carolina Panthers: the backup defensive end was unable to get the win, but helped his team with two tackles and a sack
- Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts: Did not play this week
- Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots: the running back only had one rushing attempt for one yard, but is coming off of a hip injury.
