NFL Rebs Week 10: Elijah Moore is having a breakout rookie season

This week in NFL Rebels was all Elijah Moore. The rookie was explosive and looked like himself again with over 100 yards this week and a touchdown to round it all out.

A.J. Brown has been unable to stay healthy lately, and now he is dealing with a chest injury suffered against the Houston Texans. Dawson Knox had a pretty good day with 80 yards, and he too is battling back after a hand injury.

It was an uneven week for our alumni in the pros, but make sure to check back every week for all your updates on the NFL Rebs.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS: