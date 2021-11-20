Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

The tents are up in the Grove for the final game of 2021... we made it you guys.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) will kick off against Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6 SEC) in the last home game of the season with chance to finish with an unblemished home record for the first time since 1992. The Rebels are heavily favored, and Heisman trophy contender quarterback Matt Corral needs to stack up some stats this game to raise his profile prior to the Egg Bowl.

The Commodores are on a five game losing streak with its last win coming against UConn 30-28 on October 2. Vandy made a field goal as time expired to sink one of the worst teams in college football. YIKES.

In all truth and honesty, Vandy has gotten a little better as the season progressed, losing to Sakerlina by one and finding more of an offensive identity against Mizzou and Kentucky. But all that being said, this team scores 15 points per game, averages less than 300 yards offensive yards per game, and has as many passing touchdowns as interceptions this season (12).

Can Ole Miss cover -36.5? It’s possible, and it would be very fun for fans if the Rebels went out and steamrolled an SEC opponent. However, for me personally, I’d like to see the game put away as soon as possible, no injuries, and some second string talent come in as starters rest for a short week before the Egg Bowl.

Vanderbilt cannot be overlooked, it’s still an SEC team looking for any kind of victory to hang its entire season on. So far, we have yet to see in the Lane Kiffin era a game where Ole Miss played down to a subpar opponent, and fingers crossed we continue to see that trend on Saturday night.

Odds

Line: Ole Miss -36.5

Over/Under: 64.5

How to watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:30pm CDT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN