Ole Miss basketball looks to bounce back tonight vs. Elon

It’s not too often in college basketball that the lyrics from Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” can apply, but today they do. The Ole Miss Rebels took an L last night against the Marquette Golden Eagles and will look to bounce back against the Elon Phoenix tonight in game 2 of the Charleston Classic.

At the end of the season, the Marquette game probably won't be considered a bad loss, but the loss takes away two more opportunities for quality wins. Elon is currently #205 in the KenPom rankings, so the Rebels do not have much to gain but a lot to lose tonight in Charleston.

Should I worry about Elon?

The Phoenix are 2-2, but 0-2 against D1 opponents Florida and West Virginia. This team is simply not a good basketball team. Don’t let the 13 point loss to Florida fool you, there was a lot of garbage minutes played in the second half, a half that Elon actually won.

Junior guard Zac Ervin is their guy, averaging 14.5 points and almost 6 rebounds per game on 43.8% shooting from deep. Junior guard Hunter McIntosh is also shooting the three above a 40% clip. There is potential for the Rebs to get into some trouble if they attempt a three point contest with Elon.

The Phoenix will attack the glass, currently averaging more rebounds than the Rebs, but they will also turn the ball over, 12 per game. If Ole Miss can play their pressure defense without giving up too many clean looks from deep, Davis should be able to play some of the end of the bench guys.

Odds

Line: Ole Miss -10.5

Over/Under: 131.5

How to watch

Where: TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.

When: 8pm CDT

TV: ESPN3

Online streaming: WatchESPN