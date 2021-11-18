Rebels can make history with Vanderbilt coming to town

Ole Miss will enter Saturday’s game with the ability to make some history - an undefeated home record in the balance.

If the Rebels can overcome Vanderbilt, it will secure the first undefeated home slate since 1992, which if I remember correctly was the year Bill Clinton was first elected President. Holy smokes, being a fan of the Rebels is tough.

Moreover, a ninth win for the season puts Ole Miss in rare air for the program. The win preserves the opportunity for a tenth and then a record setting eleventh victory in a bowl game potentially.

But “play the games one at a time” and all that - Vanderbilt comes into Oxford at 2-8 and winless in the SEC, so Ole Miss is clearly favored by five or more touchdowns depending on which betting service you like to use. Honestly, I think it would do Ole Miss fans some good to see a win like that against Vandy, because it doesn’t happen that often.

Here’s some stats for thought:

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are tied 8-8 in its last sixteen meetings (including the wins the NCAA vacated), though the overall series is Ole Miss 51-40-2

The average margin of victory is 15.6 points in those last sixteen meetings

Ole Miss has a +62 point advantage in those sixteen games, but the last two meetings were the Rebels +58 points (31-6 in 2019, 54-21 in 2020)

An Ole Miss win would extend to a three game winning streak over Vandy, which would be the longest non-vacated streak since 2000-2004

What I’m getting at is if you’ve been an Ole Miss fan long enough, you know you can never count this game in the win column until it’s over. Vanderbilt might be down this year, but it also has nothing to lose at this point and spoiling the Rebels season might be just enough motivation to make Saturday more uncomfortable than it should be.

So, buy some dadgum tickets, get your butts in the seats, give this really good Ole Miss squad a home field advantage one last time in 2021 - they have clearly earned it.