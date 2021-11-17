Ole Miss football jumps to No. 12 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels made a jump in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings after the huge win over Texas A&M this weekend.

Last week, the Rebs came in No. 15 but were able to move up three points following the 29-19 win over the former No. 11 Aggies. That loss caused A&M to drop to No. 16, and fall to 7-3 on the season.

Here are the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 13.



Where does your team rank?



pic.twitter.com/WvnSQIXDft — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 17, 2021

For the first time in what feels like years, the Rebels were able to play a complete game on defense. The Landshark D were responsible for nine points in the 10 point victory on Saturday, and looked explosive for all four quarters. The offense, however, is still kind of a question mark right now. While not completely healthy against the Aggies, Ole Miss looked much more complete despite the lack of points on the board. With only two games left in the regular season, ensuring that the offense finishes the drive in the red zone will be the point of emphasis in the race to the finish line.

Ole Miss is staring down its first undefeated homestand since 1992 when Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) comes to Oxford on Saturday.

The Rebels were one of six SEC teams included in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, including Mississippi State coming in at No. 25 following a massive road upset against Auburn this weekend. With this win, the Bulldogs moved to 6-4 on the season and became bowl eligible.

Looking to finish the regular season and keep its prime bowl game hopes alive, Ole Miss will head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Anyone who will try to predict this outcome probably hasn’t ever seen an Egg Bowl before. Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State will likely be heading into this game with a win over Vanderbilt and Tennessee State, fighting for the Egg Bowl trophy and a chance to move up the ranks in the SEC West.

Ole Miss will be looking to log the first 10-win regular season in program history, and doing this will all but ensure a fantastic bowl game spot for the Rebels.

Vanderbilt and the Rebels kickoff at 6:30pm CST on SEC Network.