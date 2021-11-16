NFL Rebs Week 9: Ejections, touchdowns, and defensive stops

This week was a weird one for former Rebels in the NFL.

D.J. Jones was able to get a huge fourth-down stop on the Los Angeles Rams during a fake field goal. Without him, there is a good chance the momentum would have started to swing the Rams’ way.

Elijah Moore record yet another touchdown, while former teammate DK Metcalf was ejected from his game.

Dawson Knox is finally back after spending the last few weeks dealing with a hand injury, and while it definitely wasn’t his best game, it’s good to see him back.

Make sure to check back weekly for all of your former NFL Rebs updates.

ACTIVE NFL ROSTERS:

Elijah Moore, New York Jets: Watching the Jets play yesterday was painful, but watching Elijah Moore break a Bills’ defensive back ankles, was not. Moore was one of the only bright spots in a brutal 45-17 blowout from Buffalo. He had three receptions for 44 yards, including one touchdown in the game.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: Metcalf got a little feisty in the loss to the Packers on Sunday, but sadly, that was his only major headline. The Packers’ defense held him to only three receptions and 26 yards, before his ejection from the game.

credit to DK Metcalf for knowing punching a dude with a helmet on is stupid but grabbing his facemask and reminding him you're roughly the size of a refrigerator is much more effective pic.twitter.com/g0bafVGTwj — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 15, 2021

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: The Titans came out with a close win over the New Orleans Saints, but Brown was not as effective as usual. He only had one reception for 16 yards.

Robert Nkemdiche, Seattle Seahawks: Robert Nkemdiche was a monster this week with 12 tackles in the loss to the Packers.

Evan Engram, NY Giants: BYE WEEK

NY Giants: BYE WEEK Royce Newman, Green Bay Packers: Newman helped send the Packers back into the win column with a shutout win over the Seahawks.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: backup left tackle behind Austin Jackson

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos: backup right tackle for the Broncos. It was announced that he injured his ankle and will be missing a few weeks to heal it.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: the starting TE for the Bills suffered a hand injury a few weeks ago. After some time off to heal, he made his return this week. It was a relatively quiet game with only one reception for 17 yards.

Scottie Phillips, Houston Texans: the third-string running back suffered a leg injury two weeks ago, but still has a chance to return this year.

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals: BYE WEEK

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans: was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb that will require surgery. Looking at missing around four weeks, as of right now.

Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers: backup safety injured his hand on Sunday against the Cardinals, and was moved to questionable.

AJ Moore, Houston Texans: BYE WEEK

CJ Moore, Detroit Lions: Moore had three tackles in a weird overtime tie game with the Steelers

D.J Jones, San Francisco 49ers: starting defensive tackle was dominant with only two tackles. Jones made a huge tackle on the Rams during a fake field goal.