Matt Corral named finalist for Conerly Trophy

PRESS RELEASE - Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one of 10 finalists for the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced Nov. 30 at the Country Club of Jackson.

The junior from Ventura, California, has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. Corral also has 523 yards on the ground with 10 TDs. The 10 rushing TDs are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He ranks No. 10 in the FBS in total offense (329.7). He is one of just two quarterbacks nationally to have thrown for at least 15 touchdowns and run for at least 10 TDs.

Corral is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first conferred in 1996.

The Conerly Trophy has been awarded to an Ole Miss player nine times, more than any other program: Stewart Patridge (1997), Deuce McAllister (1999), Eli Manning (2001, 2003), Patrick Willis (2006), Bo Wallace (2012), Evan Engram (2016), A.J. Brown (2017) and Elijah Moore (2020).

2021 C SPIRE CONERLY TROPHY FINALISTS