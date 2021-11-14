Ole Miss football enters the Top-10 in latest Associated Press poll

After a few Bloody Mary’s, I’m firing on all cylinders this Sunday afternoon - OH, and by the way, Ole Miss is the tenth ranked college football team in the nation.

Yes, the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) cracked the top-ten in the latest Associated Press poll, though the really important ranking for the College Football Playoff is yet to be released. Ole Miss is the third highest ranked SEC team after Georgia and Alabama at No. 1 and 2 respectively.

POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in AP Top 25; Sooners slip 8 spots to No. 12 after 1st loss.



Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/2srms5Pi8V pic.twitter.com/FqQ3Y99dCw — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 14, 2021

Other SEC schools in the top 25 include Texas A&M at No. 16 and Arkansas at No. 21. Mississippi State was the highest vote getter to not make the top 25 with Auburn right behind the Bulldogs.

Yeah, so to be clear on this, almost the entire SEC Western Division is ranked in the top 25 and just outside of it. Absolutely bonkers of a competitive division - and there’s still an opportunity for a six way tie at the top for a division title. I’m not sure anyone know how exactly all of that would shake out, but I have a feeling we will not get to find out.

Ole Miss’ next opponent is Vanderbilt in Oxford for its final home game of the season. The Rebels have a chance to be undefeated at home for the first time since 1992.