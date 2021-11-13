Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

College Gameday is on and pumping the Oxford vibes out big time to the rest of the nation, and Ole Miss is about to take on Texas A&M in the biggest game of its season.

Coach Lane Kiffin is in his second year at Ole Miss, and his tenure so far is marked with a few big wins already - today would be a massive home win and most likely put the Rebels in the driver’s seat for a New Years Six bowl.

Quarterback Matt Corral is a little gimpy and is going to be playing on a sore ankle, hell, maybe two sore ankles. Who really knows at this point? Corral has been a warrior this season for this team, and it seems almost nothing is going to keep him off the field. I suspect if some of the wide receiver room (Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond) is healthy, then we should see a resurgence of the Corral from earlier in the season, slangin’ that pill all over the field.

Texas A&M’s defense has proven itself in the last month, and Kiffin has said it will be the best defensive personnel the team faces all season. Maybe it’s just coachspeak, but it scares the bejesus out of yaboi OMTB.

Additionally, I have some leftover anxiety from the memories of losing to Florida State on Labor Day many moons ago to a Jimbo Fisher coached squad. The Rebels were dominant in the first half of that game only to have halftime adjustments spoil what should have been a great season opening win.

A&M has dominated this series since joining the SEC, but today can be the day all of that changes. This isn’t a Hugh Freeze or Matt Luke coached Ole Miss, and I think with a home crowd and all of the SEC watching this primetime game tonight, Kiffin is going to show his superior playcalling abilities and give the Rebels a chance to get another marquee win.

It won’t be easy, but nothing worth doing ever is, cheers!

Odds

Line: Ole Miss +2.5

Over/Under: 67.5

How to watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN