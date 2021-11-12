Here are RCR’s picks for Week 11 of SEC football

Getting to mid-November always draws out a little bit of bittersweet feelings as the college football season is inevitably coming to an end, and the destination and fate of the Ole Miss Rebels is usually cast in stone by this time.

This season is a little different as three SEC football games still stand between the Rebels and the postseason, so there is still a lot to be played for in terms of how high of a bowl game it can ascend.

Also the staff here is in a damn near deadlock for the title of best prognosticator for the 2021 season. Here’s how we each see this weekend of SEC football playing out:

Here are the staff standings for against the spread picks:

One Man to Beat: 45-34 (57%)

Ruby Draayer: 44-34 (56%)

Juco All American: 39-32 (55%)

Gray Hardison: 41-47 (53%)

Will Gates: 35-43 (45%)

There could be a pretty big shake-up in the leaderboard with almost every single game in question. Georgia still continues to motor through its schedule, but can Tennessee find a way with its home crowd to keep it closer than a few touchdowns? I think the Bulldogs have one of the best defenses we have seen in several years, but surely they’re due for an off week.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M is the biggest game to hit Oxford in a while with College Gameday hosting live from the Grove. Personally, I think injuries have mounted a little too great for the team to overcome against a very solid Aggies squad - I’m hoping like hell I’m wrong and that it’s just the anxiety of being a decades long Ole Miss fan messing with me.

So what’s your lock of the week? Which games did we get wrong or right? Comment below or tweet @redcuprebellion with how you’ll be betting in week 11.