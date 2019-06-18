3-star DeSanto Rollins commits to Ole Miss over Tennessee

On the heels of four-star safety prospect Eric Reed Jr. declaring verbally to the Ole Miss Rebels, another Louisiana prospect decided it was time to commit as well.

Three-star defensive tackle prospect DeSanto Rollins has also jumped into the proverbial boat and is now a part of the 2020 class, too, pushing Matt Luke’s #SHARKSEA20N class to 16th in 247Sports team rankings.

The Baton Rouge, La. native picked the Rebels over early offers from Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Tennessee, and Virginia, among others and is the 16th commit for Ole Miss’ class this cycle. Freddie Roach did a fantastic job evaluating and offering the No. 72 defensive tackle prospect in the country after his recruitment was starting to pick up steam with an offer from the Vols and Cavaliers earlier this summer.

He also is garnering interest from the hometown Tigers as well as Florida and Texas.

The Parkview Baptist School product had a great junior season, finishing with 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 4(!) pass break-ups from his interior lineman position. Enough cannot be made of Roach and Mike MacIntyre going into enemy territory and securing a commitment from a guy with not only another SEC offer, but mulitple Power 5 offers to boot.

He doesn’t have the coveted LSU offer that you look for, but as you know the Tigers recruit nationally and it is still a good get nonetheless.

How does he fit in?

The 6’3, 269-pounder previously prepped at Trinity Episcopal in Natchez, Miss. You might recognize that name and associate it with Louisiana due to Stevan Ridley being a former three-star product from there before signing with the Tigers.

Not a running back, Rollins is a plugger in the middle and is a ferocious one at that. He moves well for a big fella (5.05 forty-yard dash) and plays with tremendous leverage. DeSanto’s length vertically helps in one-on-one battles and in finding the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage.

He will need to work on hand positioning a bit and to get quicker out of his stance but all of that will come in time once he steps on campus and gets bigger, stronger, faster. Rollins is yet another big-bodied tackle who can move and has plenty of potential.

Highlights