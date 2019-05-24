Khadim Sy gives Ole Miss a real chance for another March Madness appearance

Khadim “Dream” Sy will bring a six-foot-ten inch frame and Atlantic Coast Conference experience when he strolls onto campus this fall for the Ole Miss basketball team. And those two upgrades to the Rebel front court is why Sy will be an integral part of a consecutive run to the NCAA tournament in the 2019-2020 season. It’s happening dot gif.

There’s a few other things to assume when considering this prediction: Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler are back on the roster, no major injuries occur, and Coach Kermit Davis has a massive stock of Lipton ready to brew and mf’in sip on.

A quick look at Sy shows he played at the historically good Oak Hill Academy, which went 42-1 his senior year as he averaged nearly 10 points and eight rebounds per game. He is 6’10, weighs 240-pounds, and was highly sought after this last recruiting cycle.

But who is this Senegalese giant and what does he bring to the table that differs from last season? Let’s take a closer look at what we can glean from Sy’s stint at Virginia Tech and then at a transitional junior college before signing with the Rebels.

A Hokie to a Rebel.

Sy started 28 games in his freshman year at Virginia Tech - a team that went 21-12 and slogged through the competitive ACC. He averaged four points per game in about 11 minutes per game with a block per game logged as well.

Statistically, it’s not impressive for sure, but there was some unhappiness on Sy’s part clearly as he left after one season at Virginia Tech to go to a community college. Then he re-enrolled at Tech for a semester and red-shirted only to ultimately transfer to Daytona State for a year of junior college basketball.

Detour delayed the comeback a bit.

In junior college, Sy started 29 games, averaging 16.8 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game in roughly 24 minutes per game. His highest scoring game was 28 points against Snead State Community College on a 10-16 shooting night where he also went 2 of 3 from three point range and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Sy has two years of eligibility remaining, and he was a hot commodity on the transfer market with LSU, Arkansas and Pitt among the finalists for the big man.

This is no knock on the service Bruce Stevens and Dominic Olejniczak provided last season as they were consistently inconsistent. Some games they would look serviceable and solid, and others they looked lost and tired.

A legitimate big man!

The newest Rebel transfer will first give the team a better rebounder down low as Sy has shown his ability to create space, box out, and get to the ball. Stevens and Dom just weren’t great rebounders when we needed them to be, and rebounds equal more possessions, which mean more points for the good guys.

Additionally, Sy is not the pure JUCO transfer that Stevens was nor does he have the limited Power 5 experience Dom had from Drake. This is a more battle tested transfer who should be able to step in and immediately make a difference.

Coming back for the Rebels in the post are second year players Blake Hinson, KJ Buffen, and Carlos Curry. Joining them is a host of help including Sy, three star forward Sammy Hunter and three star forward Dude Collum.

Fans will really know what the newcomers bring if Hinson and Buffen aren’t starting come November. We expect Sy will be starting, but if he is not, it could be a tougher season than anticipated. For right now though, all signs are pointing to a deeper post presence and success for this program.