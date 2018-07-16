It has been a relatively quiet summer for Matt Luke and his Ole Miss football program outside of recruiting. But, it was only a matter of time before something happened in the summer months, leading up to SEC Media Days.

Per Rebel Grove’s Russell Johnson, rising sophomore defensive back D.D. Bowie will be leaving the football program for Northeast Mississippi Community College to play receiver. The Morton, Miss. native played in five games in 2017, recording six tackles and just one pass defended. The former four-star wide receiver, who was committed to Alabama at one point, was poised to compete for a starting spot in the secondary this season after showing promise as a corner back in 2017, but will now be playing football in Booneville.

As I reported on @RebelGrove yesterday, Ole Miss CB and class of 2017 four-star signee D.D. Bowie has signed with @NEMCCTigers and the plan is for him to play WR there this fall. pic.twitter.com/1x2AJaMhcQ — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) July 16, 2018

The former U.S. Army All-American ultimately chose the Rebs over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi State, and Oregon. We here at the cup wish D.D. the best of luck as he continues his journey as a student-athlete away from Oxford and hope that he finds the solace he needs off the field. Keep your head up, fam.

But, alas, good news is here, too!

Redshirt junior Jalen Julius, a Winter Garden, Fla. native, burst onto the scene in 2016 after red shirting when he arrived in Oxford, making plays all over the football field, appearing in every game in 2016 on his way to second-team All-SEC honors. But, after the 2017 season, he appeared to be on his way out of Oxford, despite another solid season at the third level.

Now, after some apparent change of heart, the Ole Miss Spirit’s Ben Garrett is reporting that Julius is back in Oxford and on the roster.

Jalen Julius is back with #OleMiss football. He's been working out with the team this summer and is listed on the depth chart. https://t.co/TrXjhuVNX9 via @247Sports — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) July 16, 2018

Julius, despite just a three-star rating, had a phenomenal offer sheet and Ole Miss won a big-time battle for his signature against the likes of Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

In two seasons, the former three-star cornerback has appeared in 21 total games, making 11 starts, and collecting 36 tackles in two seasons. Jalen should compete for significant playing time this season at cornerback, especially since Bowie has departed from new cornerbacks coach Charles Clark’s room.