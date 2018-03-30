3-star DL Lloyd Murray, Jr. commits to Ole Miss

Recruiting has been a bit quiet since three-star in-state offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey decided to join the #MissisippiMade movement earlier this month. But, defensive line coach Freddie Roach is back at it again, this time in the Lone Star State.

Three-star defensive tackle Lloyd Murray, Jr. decided it was time for him to end his recruitment and verbally commit to the University of Mississippi. The Wichita Falls, Tex. native pulled the proverbial internet trigger Friday afternoon and made his declaration known.

The nation’s No. 87 defensive tackle chose the Rebs over a ridiculously loaded offer sheet that includes big-time offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, and Wisconsin among others.

The Hirschi High School product finished his junior season with 44 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, three sacks, and one pass break-up. Murray is the 10th member of the 2019 class that is now ranked No. 3 nationally and 2nd in the Southeastern Conference.

How does he fit in?

The 6’2, 310-pounder is built like a damn vending machine. And don’t let the three-star status throw you. The kid is a monster in the trenches. Murray is a relentless competitor who has an explosive first step and an endless motor while in pursuit. Don’t let the three bills on the scale fool you, he’s got enough lateral quickness to avoid chop blocks and can recognize a screen, get his hips turned, and find the football before the ball carrier gets up field past the line of scrimmage.

The Texas native will be a fantastic replacement next season for when Ross Donelly’s eligibility is up and if/when Benito Jones bolts for the NFL. He will join Sincere David in the trenches at a three technique and if he stays healthy, he could play right away upon his arrival in Oxford for the 2019 season. The No. 177 player in the Texas joins Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Tariqious Tisdale as the only two d-line commits for Roach right now.

Highlights