Ole Miss soccer exceeds the speed of sound with this brilliant golazo

What an absolute superb strike from Channing Foster.

By Jim Lohmar

We’re the premier Ole Miss soccer blog on the internet, and with that preamble out of the way, you absolutely must watch this batshit wonderful strike by freshman forward/midfielder Channing Foster. Here, look at this damn thing:

Firecracker, indeed. More like a damn NUCLEAR STRIKE. This thing makes one hurt for the goal keeper in a visceral way. What a brilliant flick from No. 5 midfielder CeCe Kizer to hit Foster in stride. From there, Foster rocketed a 35-yard dart into the right corner of the net for perhaps one of the greatest braces we’ve ever seen. That’s a damn missile.

Let us also not overlook the fact that this tally urged Ole Miss past Memphis, 1-0, on Sunday to preserve the Rebs’ undefeated season. They’re currently 8-0-1. The women open SEC play on Thursday against Florida, a decidedly formidable foe, at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.

Channing Foster for Heisman.

