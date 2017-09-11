We’re the premier Ole Miss soccer blog on the internet, and with that preamble out of the way, you absolutely must watch this batshit wonderful strike by freshman forward/midfielder Channing Foster. Here, look at this damn thing:

Firecracker, indeed. More like a damn NUCLEAR STRIKE. This thing makes one hurt for the goal keeper in a visceral way. What a brilliant flick from No. 5 midfielder CeCe Kizer to hit Foster in stride. From there, Foster rocketed a 35-yard dart into the right corner of the net for perhaps one of the greatest braces we’ve ever seen. That’s a damn missile.

Let us also not overlook the fact that this tally urged Ole Miss past Memphis, 1-0, on Sunday to preserve the Rebs’ undefeated season. They’re currently 8-0-1. The women open SEC play on Thursday against Florida, a decidedly formidable foe, at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.

Channing Foster for Heisman.