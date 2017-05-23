Friday was a wild one. South Carolina kept its postseason dreams alive by taking care of a red hot Kentucky after ruining a no-hit bid by Justin Lewis and taking the lead with a pinch-hit three-run bomb. The Gamecocks might be playing their way into the tourney as Kentucky’s hopes of a national seed are more than likely dashed now. Those same Gamecocks will now take on LSU in today’s morning session.

In the second elimination game on Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks continue their run towards championship Sunday with a dominating win over a Mississippi State team that just ran out of magic. The Bulldogs, who have played all year on passion and swagger looked exhausted and were no match for the Razorbacks’ bats. Arkansas could be potentially playing for something much bigger than a regional if they keep winning and I am honestly still not sure whether or not State did enough to earn a host spot.

The final four is set and there are at least two of the known commodities in the conference in the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers there. But, a bit of a surprise with the Arkansas Razorbacks and South Carolina Gamecocks all of a sudden playing with some purpose for very different reasons. Should be a fun one at The Met today.

The bracket

The schedule

Tuesday

Game 1: South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4 (Vandy eliminated)

Game 2: Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7 (A&M eliminated)

Game 3: Auburn 5, Ole Miss 4 (Ole Miss eliminated)

Wednesday

All games on SEC Network and WatchESPN.com

Game 4: Mississippi State 3, Georgia 0 (UGA eliminated)

Game 5: Kentucky 7, South Carolina 2

Game 6: LSU 10, Missouri 3

Game 7: Florida 5, Auburn 4

Thursday

All games on SEC Network and WatchESPN.com

Game 8: Mississippi State 4, Arkansas 3

Game 9: South Carolina 10, Missouri 2 (Missouri eliminated)

Game 10: Arkansas 12, Auburn 0 (7 innings) (Auburn eliminated)

Game 11: LSU 10, Kentucky 0 (7 innings)

Friday

All games on SEC Network and WatchESPN.com

Game 12: Florida 12, Mississippi State 3

Game 13: South Carolina 3, Kentucky 0 (Kentucky eliminated)

Game 14: Arkansas 9, Mississippi State 2 (State eliminated)

Saturday

All games on SEC Network and WatchESPN.com

Game 15: LSU 11, South Carolina 0 (7 innings) (USC eliminated)

Game 16: Arkansas 16, Florida 0 (Florida eliminated)

Sunday

Game on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.com

Championship: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Arkansas | 2 p.m. CT